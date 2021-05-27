Corrupt, pandering, pathetic, and wrong USA Today alters an op-ed



















USA Today is a failed ‘news’ vehicle. They only have an online version. However bad they are, the other media outlets are just as bad. The problem is we struggle to find the truth and have to pour through left-wing media every day to see if we can find it. People must start having the courage to speak out about this insanity. It’s so far beyond partisan. Our leaders and our journalists are insane.

Here’s a USA Today story that serves as a good example.

Chelsea Mitchell, one of the three young women from Connecticut fighting biological men in female sports, wrote an op-ed in USA Today about how it has affected her. She went from the fastest to second or third once biological males began to compete as girls.

Mitchell wrote:

The CIAC allows biological males to compete in girls’ and women’s sports. As a result, two males began racing in girls’ track in 2017. In the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone, these males took 15 women’s state track championship titles (titles held in 2016 by nine different girls) and more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher level competitions that belonged to female track athletes.

That’s because males have massive physical advantages. Their bodies are simply bigger and stronger on average than female bodies. It’s obvious to every single girl on the track.

True. Everything she said is true. It’s not hard to understand. Even a low-IQ news reporter with eyes can understand it. We are happy for people who find themselves as another gender, but they will never be another biological gender, and therein lies the problem with PC and letting biological males compete as females.

It will destroy female sports, but that’s not the point here. The point is that USA Today edited the article without Mitchell even knowing. They eliminated the word, “male,” because it was “hurtful language.” They even apologized for the “hurtful language.” Don’t they think us girls and women are hurt by all this???

What about how they are hurting actual females — the Left claims to love and support???

Mitchell, of course, was talking about biology and the biological differences between the sexes. This is what USA Today changed it to:

The CIAC allows transgender athletes to compete in girls’ and women’s sports. As a result, two transgender athletes began racing in girls’ track in 2017. In the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone, these runners took 15 women’s state track championship titles (titles held in 2016 by nine different girls) and more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher level competitions that belonged to female track athletes.

Their bodies are simply bigger and stronger on average. It’s obvious to other girls on the track.

Are you kidding me? “other girls” and “nine different girls?” They are not girls. They are transgender girls, not biological girls.

The media is feeding us PC garbage. It’s not biologically correct. They are manipulating us by saying it’s hurtful. It’s to make us feel guilty. The females who are losing to biological males in competitions are HURT irrevocably.

The Democrat Party are the flat-earthers. They do not believe in science.

And the media is comprised of fools who bloviate leftist nonsense for whatever ulterior motives they have. But we do NOT have to comply. Fight verbally, people! Reject PC and false claims of bias and racism. Those are the tools of manipulation.

