Corruption at the Secret Service: The WH Coke Mystery

Congressman James Comer’s new book accuses the Secret Service of destroying evidence during its 2023 White House cocaine investigation. They worked to protect some coke snorter in the administration.

In July of 2023, agents ordered a West Wing evacuation after finding a bag of white powder inside the president’s residence. The story was quickly dropped. Eleven days later, the Secret Service closed its investigation without naming a suspect, citing “a lack of physical evidence.” No one believed them.

Whose reputation could the Secret Service have been protecting? Joe, Jill, Hunter, the daughter?

Comer’s New Book Has An Answer

In July 2023, Rep. James Comer announced a probe. Less than a month later, the agency admitted it had destroyed the evidence, destroying any hope of answers.

That’s not too obvious.

Comer (R-Ky.) had fired off a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle demanding answers as soon as the drugs were found in a West Wing storage locker by the Situation Room and one floor below the Oval Office.

“I had to abandon the probe I led into the cocaine found at the Biden White House because the Secret Service destroyed the little plastic bag that contained the cocaine a few days after it was discovered,” Comer said in his book.

