LA Asst Chief: If I Have to Carry Him Out of a Fire, He Got Himself in the Wrong Place

To clarify, the person in the clip is a woman, LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson. Her attitude is a good reason for the shortage of firefighters in Los Angeles.

This is what she says in the clip:

“You want to see somebody that responds to your house, your emergency, whether it’s a medical call or a fire call that looks like you. It gives that person a little bit more ease, knowing that somebody might understand their situation better.

Is she strong enough to do this? Or you couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire, which my response is, he got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.”

Why do you need a firefighter saving your life who looks like you? No one ever said they had to be saved from a fire by someone who looked like them. My late white husband risked his life running into fires to save black people in the South Bronx.

No one ever asked him if there was a black or Hispanic firefighter handy. He never hesitated to risk his life for them and never considered the color of their skin. That was true of every fireMAN. When they tried to put women in the fire department in New York City, it failed every time. The women can’t handle it physically. They become a burden.

Rethink this LA!

DEI means, among other things, fat useless fireman https://t.co/nmc9gFvsBm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 10, 2025

