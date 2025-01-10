Looters of LA

Los Angeles County public officials issued a warning that those burglarizing and looting evacuated homes during the Southern California wildfires will be held accountable.

The Sheriff’s Department has made at least 20 arrests since the fires broke out Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters Thursday.

“In the midst of the emergency, we have all seen individuals who are targeting vulnerable communities by burglarizing and looting homes,” she said. “This is simply unacceptable.”

Barger said law enforcement is proactively patrolling impacted communities to prevent criminal activity.

“I promise you, you will be held accountable,” she said. “Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”

A woman says about 100 people were coming up on scooters robbing homes during the tragic fires.

#BREAKING: HUNDREDS OF LOOTERS INVADE NEIGHBORHOOD “Cars pull up, doors open, and groups of men running up our street going up to the doors of these houses.” “There were 100 people came up on scooters and were trying to get into any and all houses.” REPORTER: “Did you… pic.twitter.com/0ckGivHbpy — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 9, 2025

If they did shoot looters, the looting would stop immediately.

BREAKING: Only 20 looting suspects arrested in LA so far as police staffing is dangerously low. If armed, defend your home, protect your family and safeguard your emergency supplies. Looters should be shot on site. Period. pic.twitter.com/MhY5VvJbqY — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) January 10, 2025

JUST IN LA County Supervisor Barger confirms that 20 people have been arrested for looting homes in evacuated fire zones – ABC7 Absolutely evil. pic.twitter.com/M0RIn8cntW — Rat Bastard (@RRespawned) January 9, 2025

There are reports of organized gangs, potentially foreign, starting fires so they can loot. Sadly, they won’t be deported. Gavin Newsom wants to keep the criminals.

BREAKING: Local LA Resident is reporting via LAPD sources: “There are gangs in LA deliberately starting fires so that people evacuate then and they can rob their homes This is happening at a large scale, at least 100 robbers Likely the Chilean crime syndicate” via:… pic.twitter.com/cHqu8Ks6oV — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) January 10, 2025

