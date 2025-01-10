Looters of LA

M Dowling
Los Angeles County public officials issued a warning that those burglarizing and looting evacuated homes during the Southern California wildfires will be held accountable.

The Sheriff’s Department has made at least 20 arrests since the fires broke out Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters Thursday.

“In the midst of the emergency, we have all seen individuals who are targeting vulnerable communities by burglarizing and looting homes,” she said. “This is simply unacceptable.”

Barger said law enforcement is proactively patrolling impacted communities to prevent criminal activity.

“I promise you, you will be held accountable,” she said. “Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”

A woman says about 100 people were coming up on scooters robbing homes during the tragic fires.

If they did shoot looters, the looting would stop immediately.

There are reports of organized gangs, potentially foreign, starting fires so they can loot. Sadly, they won’t be deported. Gavin Newsom wants to keep the criminals.


