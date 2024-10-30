If You See Something This Election, Say Something

Listen to the article if you prefer

As Michael Caputo states about this after-hours Northampton ballot drop, always assume the worst. The groups that ballot harvest find many ineligible voters and don’t care. We found that out in Lancaster, where about 60% so far have proven to be ineligible voters.

The man in the clip is allegedly from the post office but has Rhode Island license plates. This might well be legitimate, and it does look like a legitimate post office delivery, but if you see something like this, videotape it.

https://t.co/F6wzWgRi1z — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) October 30, 2024

A large-scale voter fraud operation was uncovered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The Lancaster County Elections Office received approximately 2,500 voter registration applications near the registration deadline, many of which showed signs of potential fraud, such as identical handwriting, unknown signatures, and mismatched information with previously registered voters.

The fraud is linked to a large-scale canvassing operation that began in June, primarily affecting Lancaster City and other areas in Lancaster County. So far, 60% of the investigated applications have been deemed fraudulent. The investigation is continuing, and additional police assistance may be considered.

When large groups collect ballots, sorting them out is harder, and finding them guilty is almost impossible. It shouldn’t be allowed.

We also have ballot burnings.

'FREE GAZA' LINK TO BALLOT BOX FIRES IN OREGON AND WASHINGTON Ballot boxes in Portland and Vancouver were reportedly torched by incendiary devices marked "Free Gaza." Hundreds of ballots destroyed, with notes threatening "ALL DROP BOXES WILL BURN." The FBI has taken charge,…