Cory Booker Ranted About President Trump, Elon Musk for 25 Hours

Sen. Cory Booker wanted attention apparently and railed against President Trump and Elon Musk for 25 hours. As Stephen Miller said, Booker never filibustered for the victims of criminal alien monsters let into this country.

The Democrats hit an approval rating of 21%, some of that is because some in the Democrat base want them to go further left.

How does someone like Booker get elected?


