Italian PM Georgia Meloni Decries the Ruling Against Marine Le Pen

The Italian Prime Minister decried the ruling against the popular French politician Marine LePen over an old and overblown “crime” that was nothing but a campaign finance expenditure.

“I think that no one who cares about democracy can rejoice in a sentence that affects the leader of a large party and takes away representation from millions of citizens,” says Italian Prime Minister Meloni.

“I don’t know the merit of the objections made to Marine Le Pen, nor the reasons for such a strong decision, but I think that no one who cares about democracy can rejoice in a sentence that affects the leader of a large party and takes away representation from millions of citizens,” Meloni, who is Europe’s most potent right-wing leader, told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

On Monday, a three-judge panel found Marine LePen and eight of her top MPs guilty. She was sentenced to four years in prison and two years were suspended. Ms. LePen was banned from running for office for five years with no right to appeal it. Her eight MPs also can’t run for office.

Ms. LePen’s allies, including Elon Musk, condemned the corrupt verdict.

Speaking on French television Monday evening, Le Pen said there was “no way” she was leaving politics and that she planned to fight for her right to run for president. “I’m combative, I won’t let myself be eliminated,” she said.

