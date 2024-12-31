COSTCO Doubles Down on DEI

While Walmart, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Tractor Supply, Jack Daniel’s, John Deere, and others have learned from conservative consumers’ Bud-Light campaign, COSTCO is doubling down on DEI/CRT, reports the Blaze.

If people want to rid the country of this heinous anti-American ideology, they have to boycott these stores.

Generally, boycotts are unfair, but we can’t let this Marxism continue.

It is racist. Everyone knows it’s racist. We can’t let this foolery continue because we are afraid they will call us racist.

COSTCO calls its DEI the “People and Communities” Program. Many Marxist companies and schools are rebranding but continue teaching people all whites and all systems are racist.

Several companies and schools are simply changing the name of DEI/CRT as they teach people how inferior white Europeans are.

The Blaze has a more extensive article on COSTCO here.

COSTCO told its shareholders that litigation is not a big risk since there was only one successful suit against Starbucks over one employee’s complaint.

However, there is a new sheriff in town. Harmeet Dhillon doesn’t tolerate racism very well, and she will take over the Civil Rights Division from the left.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Has a Different Take

“I’m going to start by telling you that I’m a full-throated, red-blooded, patriotic, unwoke, capitalist CEO,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said to laughter at an event hosted by the Female Quotient at the World Economic Forum last week.

“I’m not woke anything,” he emphasized.

Still, the bank, which this week recorded its most profitable year ever with $50 billion in net income—and is approaching a market value of $500 billion—isn’t retreating from its diversity efforts despite the “ridiculous ESG, DEI groups coming at us,” Dimon said.

The ESG and DEI groups are not ridiculous. The anti-American Marxism and hate towards whites is not ridiculous. It’s real. As far as ESG is concerned, its primary goal is to further leftist principles throughout the capitalist system. It goes too far.

Dimon plans to adjust the quota system but keep DEI. He said he will follow the law.

However, he plans to keep recruiting from communities of color, which is great if he isn’t racist against whites, Asians, Jews, and others. We need to continue as a meritocracy, not as a social welfare country. Whites are still the majority and should be fairly represented, not eliminated or demonized due to the color of their skin.

“You learn, and you reach out,” Dimon said. “We’re hiring great kids from these places who wanna work, give a damn, want a job, wanna work hard, and wanna get ahead. God bless ’em—and they’re gonna get a chance at JPMorgan regardless of color.”

Sounds great if it’s not reverse discrimination, and they aren’t hiring poor candidates just to overlook whites, Jews, Asians, and other unprotected classes.

As an administrator, I always looked for minority resumes and gave them a chance. However, when schools reject students who worked hard and have excelled in every way to take a lesser student because of the color of the student’s skin or his/her gender, that’s not fair.

Quotas are illegal and wrong. You can’t cure racism by picking out another group to demean.

