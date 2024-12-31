The True Story of H-1B Visa Programs

Caveat: The following is by a real number cruncher, but we haven’t confirmed the results. However, it is very believable. Check the charts. If accurate, it exposes the truth about the abuses of the H-1B visa program, which is only one of many special visa programs.

These programs aren’t bringing in geniuses. They are taking American jobs, and we are losing our sovereignty in the offing. We don’t need more legal or illegal immigration at the moment. We are locking out Americans and making them second-class citizens.

A CFO and investor, Robert Sterling, who is active online, says he downloaded five years of H-1B data from the US DOL website (4 million plus records) and spent the day crunching data.

He said he “went into this with an open mind, but, to be honest, I’m now extremely skeptical of how this program works,” he said.

The H-1B program has a statutory limit of 85,000 visas per year, but employers routinely receive approval for more than 800,000 applications per year.”

Mr. Sterling said, “75% are jobs paying less than $150,000. Only 25% are $150,000 plus and, of those, only 2.5% are $250,000 plus (purple).”

“Fifteen companies alone received approval for more than 20,000 applications each.”

“Looking at applications by employer NAICS code, 5,415 (computer systems design) absolutely dwarfs everything else: 1.2 million applications over five years.

The next two largest are 6,113 (universities) and 5,416 (consulting).”

“But what about the other large applicants here, which aren’t as familiar (Cognizant, Infosys, Tata)? As it turns out, these are ALL Indian companies that import H-1B tech workers en masse:

Cognizant (93k) Infosys (61k) Tata Consultancy Services (60k) Wipro Capgemini HCL Compunnel Tech Mahindra Mphasis



“These aren’t American companies that needed international talent to fill critical roles. They’re foreign companies that appear to have been founded to place overseas tech workers into US companies as contractors.”

Google, not surprisingly, had 45k applications for software developers alone. pic.twitter.com/3BMjUvpkrl — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2024

You can see where I’m going with this. A casual perusal of the data shows that this isn’t a program for the top 0.1% of talent, as it’s been described. This is simply a way to recruit hundreds of thousands of relatively lower-wage IT and financial services professionals. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2024

The H-1B program isn’t just Indian companies requesting visas for IT workers, though. The list of companies seeking visas for accountants is a who’s who of Big Four and other prominent accounting firms. EY is crushing the competition with 16k+ applications. pic.twitter.com/qjXuo7545Y — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2024

What jobs are these companies seeking visas for? A metric f**k ton of IT and software roles. Over the past five years, 80k+ computer systems analysts (Cognizant is the big player here). 50k+ systems engineers/architects (Cognizant + Tata). Programmers (looks like Wipro and… pic.twitter.com/lyJGSeXG2n — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2024

Basically every role with 30k+ H-1B applications is for a STEM field, with the exception of accountants and auditors (49k). Most of them IT-related, at that. There’s a little more variety in roles with smaller numbers, but the overall tilt towards STEM remains throughout. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2024

You might also be interested in Mr. Sterling’s AI post. I know I was:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email