Costco drops coconut milk over forced monkey labor

Costco has dropped Chakoah coconut milk because they use forced monkey labor, Peta says.

Costco follows Walgreens, Food Lion, Giant Food, and Stop & Shop, who also stopped stocking coconut milk brands, including Chaokoh, after PETA alleged that monkeys in Thailand were picking coconuts.

“No kind shopper wants monkeys to be chained up and treated like coconut-picking machines,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “Costco made the right call to reject animal exploitation, and PETA is calling on holdouts like Kroger to follow suit.”

They were very concerned about the use of monkeys against their will.

Meanwhile, the following companies use human slave labor in China, and no one cares: Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Gap, Calvin Klein, H&M, L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Nike, The North Face, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, and Victorias Secret, as well as General Motors, Goertek, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagon, and more.

