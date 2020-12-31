US companies use or benefit from CCP slave labor

Dozens of US companies use slave labor or benefit from it in China, specifically, the Muslim slaves.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Apple supplier Lens Technology uses Uighur workers in its factories, according to documents obtained by the Tech Transparency Project.

Apple, which has said that it is committed to donating to organizations that “challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration,” is not the only company to come under scrutiny for its links to slave labor.

In a spring 2020 report titled “Uyghurs For Sale,” the Australian Strategic Policy Institute found that at least 83 popular, household-name brands are “potentially directly or indirectly benefiting from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through abusive labor transfer programs as recently as 2019.”

The report listed popular clothing companies Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Gap, Calvin Klein, H&M, L.L.Bean, Lacoste, Nike, The North Face, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, and Victorias Secret, as well as General Motors, Goertek, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagon, and more. Many of these companies prolifically spoke out against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in May.

What a joke they are.

“In factories far away from home, they typically live in segregated dormitories, undergo organized Mandarin and ideological training outside working hours, are subject to constant surveillance, and are forbidden from participating in religious observances,” the report summary continued. “Numerous sources, including government documents, show that transferred workers are assigned minders and have limited freedom of movement.”

Several major companies have fought efforts to end the practice of forced labor via the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed the House by a vote of 403-6 in September.

Coca-Cola, Nike, Apple, and other corporations fought to weaken the bill’s language, the New York Times reported in late November, arguing that the bill would harm the supply chains they rely on in China.

Apple said it closely monitors the situation to make sure they do not use slave labor in the making of their products.

Here we have present-day slavery and the people who are so concerned about slavery more than 150 years ago, care nothing about this at all.