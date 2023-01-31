Could Russia Attack the Arc Integrity, Now Taking 60 Bradley Tanks to Ukraine?

Sixty fighting Bradley tanks were put on a US ship, the Arc Integrity, for eventual transport to Ukraine. Professor Sal asks if this is a legitimate target for Russians.
This is similar to how we got into World War I. Germany attacked US Merchant Vessels.
This is the 106th anniversary of Germany declaring warfare against the Allies a second time. That is when Germany sank Merchant ships and killed over 60 sailors.
The question is can Russia attack the Arc Integrity, the ship carrying the Bradley tanks? Look to the 106th anniversary and the beginning of World War I. (Go to about 13:00). Sal doesn’t think so. Any attack on US shipping would be a direct attack on the US. He does not know what Putin would do, but it would be an act of war. That’s why he believes it’s important for US ships to transport the equipment.
The biggest mistake most people make, and it can result tin catastrophe, is assuming another thinks as I think.
Most Personality Profilers work with 4 major personality types and a dozen combinations. Many systems are bi-polar in the sense that their are to basic types mixed in different ways. Examples: naturally suspicious vs trusting; leader vs follower; think first vs emotionally react first; etc.
From the Russian point of view:
1) The allies provided long rage weapons to attack Russian supply lines in Russian territory. Therefore, we have a right to attack ally supply lines to the Ukraine. Torpedo the tank carrying ship.
History: The allies used passenger liners to carry arms during WW 1. The Lusitania was sunk.
2) The people of allied countries are most concerned about the value of each individual and don’t want people to die in war. We view people as servants of the state. We will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons.
To not understand or not have proper intelligence on the enemy’s real thinking is almost a guarantee of a catastrophe.
Since the time of Sun-Tzu intelligence has been the key to winning a war.
That was prove again and again during WW 2.
3) Western historical thinking is shallow, for instance blaming an assassination for WW 1. The real reason was the battle for world supremacy through colonies.
the Brits were protecting their colonial areas, such as in Africa from perceived German advances. At a time when full mobilization of troops was considered an act of war, they mobilized their navy, Germany responded (only more quickly and more efficiently) and with dual declaration of war it was on!!!
Understanding the real nature of the conflict in the Ukraine as western aggression to deprive us of a buffer we feel we need to have for our survival, we see this as a contest about our survival and that puts all weapons on the table in including thermonuclear ones. We believe in all out war, we will survive and our enemies so weakened that we will be safe for at least another 50 years.
We are already in a war with Russia. Sink that ship, if I were Russia. Hell, we couldn’t defeat the Taliban, what makes us think we can defeat Russia. By the way, we are depleating our weapons by giving them to Ukraine. Shame how Americans sit with their thumbs up their asses as we promote a world war and destruction, maybe of our own country. There would be a lot of crying if the draft comes back and Americans are forced to join the fight.
I fully support your comment! Well done!