Donald Trump’s Plan to Protect Minors Will Enrage LGBTQIA+

Donald Trump presented his plan to protect children from insane leftist gender ideology, which he calls child abuse. His plan stops the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of children.

He said no one heard of this until the radical left invented it a few years ago.

The plan includes stopping puberty blockers and surgeries defined as gender-affirming care, which he calls “ridiculous.”

His executive order would cease all programs promoting gender ideology and would ask Congress to stop federal funds for these programs. Trump would seek a law to stop all surgical mutilations of minors. His plan would also go after doctors and hospitals.

There would be “severe consequences” for schools suggesting to children that they are trapped in the wrong body. Long-term side effects that are covered up will be exposed.

Then the big one asks Congress to declare that there are two genders, male and female.

Donald Trump would have a very hard time with LGBTQIA+ activists. What is hard to understand is why so many Republicans refuse to speak up as gender ideology gets more and more extreme.

NEW VIDEO: President Trump’s Plan to Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity pic.twitter.com/ibQkVUaA0C — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 31, 2023

