















Special Counsel John Durham issued a new set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. – Perkins Coie.

The grand jury subpoenas for documents were issued earlier this month, according to CNN, after Durham charged Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann for knowingly making a false statement to the FBI.

The indictments do have legs.

The indictment against Sussmann states that the former federal prosecutor lied to top FBI lawyer James Baker in a meeting on September 19, 2016. At that time, Sussmann presented data and analysis from cybersecurity researchers who suspected the Trump Organization was using a secret server to communicate with Alfa Bank.

The secret server theory was nothing more than a manufactured crisis to damage Donald Trump.

The law firm’s clients at the time included the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, CNN reported. Perkins Coie also hired, on behalf of the campaign, a sketchy research firm that concocted the dirty dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

While working for the firm, Sussmann also represented a cybersecurity expert who worked with researchers to collect internet data about the Trump Organization that Sussmann took to the FBI. The expert, Rodney Joffe, is referred to in Durham’s indictment as “Tech Executive-1.”

