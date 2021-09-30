TV General can’t remember if he put Newsmax on a ‘domestic terrorist’ list

















TV General Mark Milley is quoted in the Woodward-Costa book, Peril, as saying The Epoch Times and Newsmax are domestic terrorists. It would be funny if it wasn’t so dangerous. Why is he talking with journalists anyway? He needed to shut up and fight the wars he was assigned to fight. He has destroyed the image of generals.

Future CNN commentator Milley doesn’t remember saying it. One would think that would be something you would be sure of. If you called some prominent people, ‘terrorists’, I am reasonably sure you’d know if you were capable of saying it. The TV general isn’t sure.

He was asked if it was IN HIS NOTEBOOK, but he responded that he can’t remember if he SAID it.

Milley now says he doesn’t think The Epoch Times or Newsmax are ‘domestic terrorists.’ General Milley is a partisan and so is lying Woodward.

One of them is LYING! It could be both of them. They both criminalize innocent people who don’t agree with them. That makes them fascists.

SHOW US THE TRANCRIPT!

Watch:

Rep. Jim Banks grilled General Mark Milley during House testimony over Bob Woodward book revelations that claim Milley likened Newsmax to “domestic terrorists.” The Congressman joins Greg Kelly Reports to discuss: “The Woodward book is just one example…” pic.twitter.com/7HswlPt8dP — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 30, 2021

Oh, look. this is interesting:

White Rage: Generally Milley thinks @EpochTimes is a right-wing terrorist group. Plus Newsmax. Shows the gross ignorance of the American military leadership. Makes one wonder who’s briefing them. https://t.co/qZn0MfXCmk — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) September 30, 2021

