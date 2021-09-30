Terrifying! Biden Admin secretly planning for an unprecedented surge

















The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly preparing for what could be the largest surge of migrants in the nation’s history if Title 42 COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked whether the department was ready for a worst-case scenario of 350,000 to 400,000 immigrants crossing the southern border in October, according to two DHS officials familiar with the conversation, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The number would be up to twice as high as the 200,000-plus illegal immigrants who crossed the southern border in both July and August.

The preparations are underway as a Trump-era policy called Title 42, the Remain in Mexico policy, faces possible termination this week thanks to Judge Sullivan.

As we reported earlier, in a separate concern, Panama authorities warned the Biden administration about tens of thousands coming up. Those numbers likely include terrorists, according to Panama officials. It’s a favored route of terrorists.

At least 85,000 have come up from Panama and another 60,000 are headed our way.

