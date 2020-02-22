Couple drive kids off the road over the Trump flags on their bikes

Two lowlifes ran two children off the road because they had pro-Trump flags affixed to their bikes. Then the fools put it on Snapchat and were caught, Fox News 32 Chicago reported.

THE STORY

A northwestern Indiana couple, Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23, and Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, aimed their car at two 14-year-old twin brothers, driving them off the road. The duo were angry that the bicycles sported pro-Trump flags.

They even grabbed one of the sibling’s flags.

Hobart police said Snapchat videos helped officers secure charges against the two in the July 22 incident.

Police Capt. James Gonzales said the Hobart couple are accused of driving in their car, running the 14-year-old boys off of the road, and making threats toward them.

The boys told officers that a vehicle with a man driving and woman passenger followed them before the male driver pulled up nearby and asked one of the boys “if they were Trump supporters” – to which the boy replied that they were.

The driver then swerved at the boys, forcing them onto roadside grass to avoid being struck. He followed the boys before exiting the car and tearing off the flag from one of the brother’s bikes, the affidavit states.

The driver dropped the flag, which was affixed to the bike with a fishing pole, ran back to his car and drove off, “but not before running the flag over.”

THE IDIOTS PUT IT ON SNAPCHAT

The Snapchat video shows the driver turning sharply into the boys, screaming, `ya’ll better get home.'” A male’s voice is then heard telling the female passenger “pull that flag down” in the video which shows the female trying to reach it through her window and her saying, “get closer.”

“The female is then heard saying ya'll scared, just like your president'' and America is not great'” followed by an expletive, according to the affidavit.

In a second Snapchat video, Perry-Jones allegedly says, “Don’t let me see you downtown” to one of the boys and threatens to beat him up.

They are now charged with felonies and misdemeanors. It’s not likely they will learn a thing from it.