Bernie the Bolshevik Millionaire Wins Nevada caucus

Communist Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Nevada caucus. We know Bernie claims he’s not a communist, but rather a Democratic Socialist. It’s the same thing.

Early votes coming into the Fox News Decision Desk indicate the Vermont Democratic socialist was off to a strong start in the nation’s third contest in the Democratic presidential primary, but it is too early to project whether he will win. With 26 percent of the votes in, Sanders has 44.7 percent. He never lost momentum.

According to the current returns, former Vice President Joe Biden is in second place with 17.1 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has 11.2 percent, billionaire Tom Steyer has 10.7 percent and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 9.6 percent. Ultimately 36 delegates are at stake.

By 5:40 EST, Bernie was walking away with it. Before you 6m EST, Bernie was the winner.

He won because of the Russians you know. You must have heard that story out of our intelligence agencies. Actually, Bernie is more likely a favorite of Vlad’s than the freedom fighter, Donald J. Trump.

Not bad for a Bolshevik who knows every which way from Sunday how he will destroy the country if he becomes president.

In May 2019, Politico Magazine called Sanders, 77, “a three-home-owning millionaire with a net worth approaching at least $2 million.” He once explained to The New York Times of the level of income comfort he’s achieved: “I wrote a best-selling book. If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

The best-selling book he wrote is about the revolution and how evil millionaires and billionaires are. Now he mostly demonizes billionaires.

This is Bernie’s lake house which the family uses in the summer. He calls it his camp house.

Lovely, isn’t it?

The home has four bedrooms and 500 feet of Lake Champlain beachfront, according to Seven Days.

You can see his very lovely Colonial home in Vermont on this link.

Next is his lovely row house on Capitol Hill, worth over a half million.

Bolshevik Bernie is rich, man! He has three beautiful homes and he wants all your money and all your stuff.

He wants to raise taxes on people who only make $26,000 a year and has no problem with a 90% tax rate.

The new immigrants and the youth are voting for this commie.

Here at the Sentinel, we are happy when people do well. We would be the last to begrudge Bernie these homes and wish him no harm. However, as a politician, he is extremely dangerous. He doesn’t live the way he wants the rest of us to live. He’s an in-your-face fraud.