Couple protects home with guns, then they were doxed

A married couple, husband and wife Mark and Patricia McCloskey, brandished firearms at a group of protesters who marched through their upscale St. Louis neighborhood Sunday night on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The couple confronted the group of about 300 protesters after they breached a gate in the neighborhood, according to a local NBC affiliate.

Mark McCloskey held a large rifle and his wife Patty held a handgun.

A video on Twitter showed the woman pointing the firearm at passing protesters while shouting.

This is a private community, not public, and the mob knew it. The Marxists who make up most of these groups are tearing everything down. They are dangerous. We can’t answer for this particular group, but, in general, they are dangerous. There is reason to fear them.

In this livestream footage you can clearly see the STL black lives matter mob entered through the gate to a private community. This was not a public sidewalk.

The Black Lives Matter mob frightened the couple when they broke through gates to intimidate the wealthy families who live in the gated community.

They couple are said to have pointed the guns at the group and at each other at one point. Were they loaded?

A couple in St. Louis defend their home with a firearm after protesters enter their neighborhood

A couple in St. Louis defend their home with a firearm after protesters enter their neighborhood

The lunatics doxed the couple so they could be threatened and intimidated further.

This is what they want: “Someone identify these people. I don’t know the area. Get an address. I’ll help,” a Twitter user named Kyle Rezac-Dennis tweeted. “Sue them, ruin their businesses, help their employees sabotage their capital, call their kids, call their family members, call their country club— use capitalism for the weapon it’s designed to be.”

Within minutes, the couple’s names, businesses and addresses were posted to the platform.

The tweet was removed after The Gateway Pundit exposed them.

He described how the mob behaved:

“At that point, everybody got enraged. There were people wearing body armor. One person pulled out some loaded pistol magazine and clicked them together and said that you were next. We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get. I mean, those you know, I really thought it was Storming the Bastille that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it. It was a huge and frightening crowd. And they broke the gate and were coming at us.”