Politico’s Chief Washington Correspondent and a complete ninnyhammer Ryan Lizza asked a very offensive question today at the press conference. He asked Kayleigh McEnany if President Trump thinks it’s a good thing that the South lost the Civil War.

She told him his question was “absolutely absurd”.

The President is sticking up for all statues because it is our history. The sarcastic Lizza doesn’t understand that. He’s as delusional as the rest of the pack in the media.

Go to 12:00: