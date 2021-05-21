Courage! Rep Taylor Greene rips Kamala, Dems over BLM riots



















Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped Kamala Harris over the BLM riots. She has courage, something sorely missing in Congress these days. She went after Harris for encouraging people to give to the Minneapolis Freedom Fund to bail out the violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Rep. Greene asked how it would go over if a Republican did this.

She addressed defunding the police and removing their qualified immunity while raising money for domestic terrorists.

[No one is allowed to criticize BLM even though they are violent communists and anarchists. Half the members are whites and many are agitators. The initial funding from George Soros of $33 million got it off the ground. It’s a fake black group.]

Watch:

