Courageous Republicans Speak

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke on behalf of President Trump and the Trump family. As he says, President Trump called for peaceful protests (Dems never do that with their army of crazies).

“I am sure glad that at least for one day I didn’t hear my Democratic colleagues calling to defund the police.”

Transcript on this link

My local congressman also spoke:

Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor yesterday:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. They need to start a new party. The other slimeballs will never again have any support after revealing their true agenda, which is to join the socialists in the full transformation as a Chinese satellite.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.