Courageous Republicans Speak

Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke on behalf of President Trump and the Trump family. As he says, President Trump called for peaceful protests (Dems never do that with their army of crazies).

“I am sure glad that at least for one day I didn’t hear my Democratic colleagues calling to defund the police.”

Transcript on this link

JUST IN: Rep. Matt Gaetz gives House floor speech that earns him boos and applause: “I’m sure glad that at least for one day, I didn’t hear my Democrat colleagues calling to defund the police!” pic.twitter.com/4V5vKeIKzv — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2021

My local congressman also spoke:

In defense of the republic pic.twitter.com/SwdzdA3igM — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 7, 2021

Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor yesterday:

