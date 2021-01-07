Courageous Republicans Speak

Rep. Matt Gaetz spoke on behalf of President Trump and the Trump family. As he says, President Trump called for peaceful protests (Dems never do that with their army of crazies).
“I am sure glad that at least for one day I didn’t hear my Democratic colleagues calling to defund the police.”
JUST IN: Rep. Matt Gaetz gives House floor speech that earns him boos and applause: “I’m sure glad that at least for one day, I didn’t hear my Democrat colleagues calling to defund the police!” pic.twitter.com/4V5vKeIKzv
— The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2021
My local congressman also spoke:
In defense of the republic pic.twitter.com/SwdzdA3igM
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 7, 2021
Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor yesterday:
They need to start a new party. The other slimeballs will never again have any support after revealing their true agenda, which is to join the socialists in the full transformation as a Chinese satellite.