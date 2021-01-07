World conquerer Schumer calls for the President to be removed now!

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” ~ John Fitzgerald Kennedy [Remarks on the first anniversary of the Alliance for Progress, 13 March 1962]”

Chuck Schumer, the incoming Senate Majority Leader, and notorious far-left hack has called for the immediate removal of President Trump.

It’s merely a political and somewhat vengeful move.

He says the 25th amendment should be invoked. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer.

“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” he wrote.

Schumer is evil. President Trump has stood between us and the communist Dems. They will silence him.

New: Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls for Donald Trump to be thrown out of office immediately, either by the 25th Amendment or impeachment. pic.twitter.com/hdyQRAYZIz — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 7, 2021

Yesterday, the world conquerer bashed the right over the violence which might be okay, but let’s find out if Antifa served as provocateurs first.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, yesterday: “President Franklin Roosevelt set aside Dec. 7th, 1941, as a day that will live in infamy. Unfortunately, we can now add January 6th, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy.” pic.twitter.com/yLh0h4e8gx — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2021

World Conquerer

Schumer plans to take over Georgia, the nation, and change the world. It’s like having Satan in charge.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020

Related