Court Finds Americans Who Didn’t Take Out College Loans Have to Pay Them Off

To borrow money and not pay it back, expecting innocent Americans to pay it back is unAmerican and socialistic. Yet, that’s what dictator Biden is doing.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday from conservative groups looking to block student loan forgiveness for some 804,000 borrowers.

The decision marks a win for student loan borrowers [deadbeats] and for President Biden, who promised to continue pursuing debt relief after the Supreme Court’s decision last month to strike down his administration’s loan forgiveness plan.

What is most obnoxious is the fact that most if not all of these people have elite degrees and make more money than most people who will be forced to pay them off. Biden isn’t doing it because he cares. Look at how he smirks and laughs when anyone asks about Maui. He’s buying their votes and these elitists are happy to be bought.

The lawsuit was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the Cato Institute and Mackinac Center in federal court in Michigan.

They argued that the federal government has no legal authority to forgive the debt.

“The district court did not rule on the merits of the case and instead said Cato and Mackinac were not the right parties to bring it,” said Sheng Li, a lawyer with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, in an email.

“We disagree with the court’s conclusion regarding legal standing and are reviewing legal options with our clients.”

You have to love how these leftist judges fall back on the ‘you have no standing’ nonsense.

No one should believe Biden has the right to demand we all pay other people’s debts – no one.

Related