Karine Jean-Pierre Has Her Worst Press Conference Yet

Karine Jean Pierre excels in bad press conferences, but she outdid herself yesterday. She thinks Joe Biden did an effective job on the border. If she

s not gaslighting us, she’s crazy.

She also noted that the Maui fires are a devastating devastation.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “We have seen [Biden’s] border plan be effective.” Biden has unleashed the worst border crisis in modern history. pic.twitter.com/PgySHipmP7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Wildfires in Hawaii have been “a devastating devastation.”pic.twitter.com/81HcntmXTR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

Simon Ateba Sues Karine

Simon Ateba, a thorn in her side, lost his press pass because he tries to get her to answer a question sanely.

He’s suing the Secret Service and the historical press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

African journalist Simon Ateba filed a suit on Thursday, arguing the new White House policy allowing them to revoke his press access “violates the First and Fifth Amendments of the Constitution”in an“unconstitutional attempt to arbitrarily restrict who qualifies as “the press.”

According to the lawsuit, “Defendants violated Mr. Ateba’s First Amendment rights by changing the criteria for hard pass credentials to intentionally prevent Mr. Ateba from obtaining hard pass access.”

It’s a shame we have to go all the way to Africa for a dose of sanity.

The problem with his lawsuit is it’s in D.C., the capital of corruption.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Karine, the LGBT black historical woman, tweets as Joe Biden. Either that or she became president. Karine puts the “ding” and “bat” in dingbat.

Karine Jean-Pierre should be fired. pic.twitter.com/eJVoQTDiQ1 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 15, 2023

