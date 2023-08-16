Zelensky Worries His Partying Ukrainians Hurt His Fundraising

By
M Dowling
-
1
25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized partygoers in Ukraine who are having a great time while Ukraine is allegedly fighting for survival against Russia.

Zelensky issued a statement yesterday condemning citizens who embarrass him as he tries to get money and weapons from the US government and other allies.

“We’re at war,” Zelensky told the partygoers, adding, “The ones not fighting at the front should help those who do to fight! Not sitting in bars or clubs or raving in the streets.”

America first!

Enough with foreign countries getting hard-earned tax dollars while we go into debt, and they put us in danger of World War III.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter Prange
Guest
Peter Prange
39 minutes ago

“Enough with foreign countries getting hard-earned tax dollars while we go into debt, and they put us in danger of World War III.”

…not to mention giving away billions to buy votes and perverting justice.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz