Zelensky Worries His Partying Ukrainians Hurt His Fundraising

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized partygoers in Ukraine who are having a great time while Ukraine is allegedly fighting for survival against Russia.

Zelensky issued a statement yesterday condemning citizens who embarrass him as he tries to get money and weapons from the US government and other allies.

“We’re at war,” Zelensky told the partygoers, adding, “The ones not fighting at the front should help those who do to fight! Not sitting in bars or clubs or raving in the streets.”

After Many Viral Videos Circulated of Massive Party's/Concerts across Ukraine.

America first!

Enough with foreign countries getting hard-earned tax dollars while we go into debt, and they put us in danger of World War III.

