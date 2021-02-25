COV bills push us into socialism and cost $40,000 per household — so far









The $1.9 trillion ‘relief’ package that only spends 10% on direct COV relief for a total of $790 billion counting indirect, similar to other pork-filled ‘relief’ packages, and it will cost $40,000 per household. That doesn’t count the multi-trillions that Democrats plan to spend on the next ‘COV relief’ package that includes Obamacare, climate change, infrastructure, and more.

Just open up! Safely, but open up!

The only reason this bill hasn’t passed yet is that Chuck and Nancy want a Republican or two so they can say it’s bipartisan. Then they can blame Republicans later. Everything they want will pass. There are 81 million people who allegedly want to be socialists with no money except what the government allows us. This bill is for them.

There are 30 weeks of paid vacation for bureaucrats. The stimulus is artificial money, and the dollar will sink in value. Eventually, the stock market will correct, and it won’t be pretty.

The bill also hits the Right to Work.

THE NEBULOUS RESCUE

The $1.9 trillion package, labeled the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, would be the sixth law passed by Congress in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The other laws include the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, The Washington Examiner reports.

The total combined spending amounts to roughly $5.2 trillion, according to CBO data.

This doesn’t count the damage caused by the Feds creating trillions to purchase government debt and other assets,

The system will eventually crash and the leftists will blame capitalism, not their socialists/communist bills.

MAKING US SOCIALISTS, ONE BILL AT A TIME

The $1.9 trillion will pay for abortions and NEA-defined art. NEA art is leftist art and kills off creativity.

Obamacare is also included in the $1.9 trillion bill. It will shovel billions into Obamacare as subsidies making healthcare a government-subsidized program for the middle class. It’s a middle-class entitlement to lead the way to communist healthcare.

The entire bill is socialist in nature and is a huge bailout and payoff to special interests.

You may have heard of Pelosi’s subway. It has been trending on Twitter. “Pelosi’s Subway” is referring to a $112 million subway near her house and it has nothing to do with COVID.

