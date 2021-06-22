COV $$$ given to leftist group appears to have gone to election officials



















A group of House Republicans sent a letter Monday to the left-wing Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), calling on them to explain where the hundreds of millions of dollars they were given during the COVID-19 pandemic went. The group allegedly spent less than one percent on personal protective equipment (PPE).

Rep. Claudia Tenney organized the effort and was joined by 13 other House Republicans. The letter mentions that CTCL gave $350 million to nearly 2,500 election officials in 48 states and the District of Columbia in 2020.

The lawmakers called on the CTCL to immediately publish their full financial 990s for public review, saying it is the groups’ legal obligation as a registered 501(c)(3).

“Many state and local entities have reported spending your grant money on expenses as varied and unrelated to COVID-19 as advertising, designing absentee ballots, registering teen voters, automatic voter registration, and even pay raises and new vehicle purchases. An elections supervisor in Lowndes County, Georgia, stated that CTCL was ‘very lenient regarding what we could spend the money on. They put virtually no restrictions on it as long as it relates to the election.’ Furthermore, it appears that 92% of CTCL grants were given to overwhelmingly Democrat-leaning precincts,” the letter states.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

