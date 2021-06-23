Desperate Portland knows they stink but want you to visit anyway



















Tourism officials in Portland took out a full-page ad in the New York Times admitting the riot-hit city has an “edge” but telling visitors to come anyway.

The city of Portland has poured money into a PR firm to help repair its image following a year of deadly political violence by BLM-Antifa. They put full-page ads in the NYT, LA Times, Seattle Times, and more to recuperate (lie about) the city’s riot image.

Travel Portland – a nonprofit which oversees the Oregon city’s tourism admits that much of what has been said about Portland – whose 50-strong riot squad resigned last week – was true, and that the city, which endures nightly riots, has an “edge.”

“You’ve heard a lot about us lately,” says the NYT ad. “It’s been a while since you’ve heard from us.”

“Some of what you’ve heard about Portland is true. Some is not. What’s most important is that we’re true to ourselves.”

“There’s a river that cuts through the middle of our town. It divides the east and the west. But it’s bridged – over and over again. Twelve times, to be specific. And that’s kind of a great metaphor for this city.”

They highlight Portland’s problems, implying that locals don’t mind the out-of-control behavior that has made much of the city’s downtown area a no-go zone after dark.

“We’re a place of dualities that are never polarities. Two sides of the same coin that keeps landing right on its edge. Anything can happen. We like it this way.”

“This is the kind of place where new ideas are welcome – whether they’re creative, cutting-edge or curious at first glance. You can speak up here. You could be yourself here.”

“We have some of the loudest voices on the West Coast. And yes, passion pushes the volume all the way up. We’ve always been like this. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“We have faith in the future. We’re building it every day the only way we know how, by being Portland. Come see for yourself.”

Uh, no thanks anyway.

Watch the real Portland:

