Obama comes out from behind the curtain to direct Dems’ next move

THE DIRECTIVE

Obama said Monday that Congress needs to pass voting rights legislation before the 2022 midterm elections, or American democracy [socialism/communism] could be at risk, The Hill reported.

“We can’t wait until the next election because if we have the same kinds of shenanigans that brought about Jan. 6, if we have that for a couple more election cycles, we’re going to have real problems in terms of our democracy long-term,” said Obama.

Democrats invented an insurrection on January 6th to fundamentally transform the USA.

Speaking on a call with grassroots supporters alongside former Attorney General Eric Holder, Obama said the debate over the voting rights bill, known as the For the People Act, was worth it for him to engage in political debate, even as a former president.

“Since I left office, I’ve tried to make a policy not to weigh in on the day-to-day scrum in Washington,” said Obama.

“But what’s happening this week is more than just a partisan bill coming up or not coming up to a vote,” he added.

The Democratic voting rights proposal passed the House in March and is up for a vote this evening.

THE FILIBUSTER

The bill does not have enough support to overcome a filibuster, which would require 10 GOP senators to back it. No Republican senators are now supporting the measure because it’s a power grab to guarantee Democrats never lose another presidential election.

The only holdout was allegedly Joe Manchin, but no longer.

The Hill is furthering the lie that Joe Manchin is a conservative member of the Democrat caucus. Manchin does pretend he is and then caves to the far-left on every important issue.

Obama, furthering the lie, boasted of changes to the bill made by “the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, or maybe in Congress — Joe Manchin of West Virginia — to come up with common-sense reforms that a majority of Americans agree with, that Democrats and Republicans can agree with.”

Everything he is suggesting are issues Democrats were willing to sacrifice. The ones that will ensure they never lose an election remain. For example, a voter ID could be a utility bill.

INTRANSIGENCE

The fact that Republicans don’t want to let Democrats control all future presidential elections has led Obama and the media to call them “intransigent.”

They have to get rid of the filibuster to pass the bill and that is what Obama wants.

Obama took shots at the filibuster, the Senate rule that mandates a 60-vote threshold for a bill to receive a final vote in the upper chamber.

Of course, he did.

Progressive calls to nix the rule have grown.

Obama said the filibuster is not in the Constitution, and it “allows a determined minority of senators to block legislation supported by the vast majority of Americans.”

He’s a liar, and he is in charge, along with his cabal of leftists.

We all kknow Joe Biden isn’t capable of running the presidency and we know that he put Obama’s people in high places. He’s also nominated the most extreme far-left radicals into positions that reflect Barack Obama’s views on CRT, racism, history, big government, policing, and so much more.

This is Obama’s third term, the one Hillary Clinton was supposed to complete. Obama was moving us far-left incrementally and needed another term.

