COV-infected illegals pour into La Joya hotel

















After an incident at a Whataburger, police in La Joya, TX say they’ve learned illegal immigrants who test positive for COVID-19 are being released from federal custody to a local Catholic charity in the RGV which then places them in local hotels without notice

All you second-class citizens who are told to get vaccinated and walk around with masks, check out the illegal aliens with COV. They are released to a Catholic charity and the charity in turn puts them in HOTELS!

This came to the attention of the police when a citizen waved down the police at a Whataburger. She spotted a family here illegally coughing, sneezing, not covering their mouths, and not wearing masks.

The management wanted the family to leave given their refusal to follow health guidelines.

When the officer approached the family, they said they were released by Border Patrol and told they had COV-19. They said they were housed in the Texas Inn Hotel by a charity group.

The charity was the RGV Catholic Charities who get paid to do this. Another 20-30 people were observed at the Inn, mostly not following guidelines. They too likely had COV.

When the officers contacted HHS, they said they would look into it. The police warned the public.

This is going on throughout the country.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES ROLE

Catholic Charities did NOT warn the public. It seems the executive director thought they would be contained in their rooms.

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley (CCRGV), which runs the Respite Center, told Border Report on Tuesday that her organization has rallied by getting additional local hotels to take in and help isolate migrants infected with the COVID-19 virus.

“Thank God we have other locations, churches, step up,” Pimentel said from her administrative offices in San Juan, Texas. “I’m working with other people who are stepping up and saying, ‘We can help.’”

Why aren’t these sick people sent home, much less allowed to infect who knows how many people.

**NEW**: After an incident at a Whataburger, police in La Joya, TX say they’ve learned illegal immigrants who test positive for COVID-19 are being released from federal custody to a local Catholic charity in the RGV which then places them in local hotels without notice. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/cOx4yR5Wiw — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 27, 2021

DOZENS OF ILLEGAL ARE DROPPED OFF AT BUS STOPS

FOX News has reached out to the charity and is waiting to hear back. On Saturday morning, our crew in the RGV shot video of Border Patrol dropping off dozens of migrants at the charity in downtown McAllen. pic.twitter.com/NjPDCGbkkT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 27, 2021

A LOCAL JUDGE CALLED ON GOVERNOR ABBOTT TO RETURN TO HIDALGO

JudgeCortez said, “I call on federal immigration officials to stop releasing infected migrants into our community and I am further calling on Governor Abbott to return to Hidalgo County the safety tools he took away that would help us slow the spread of this disease.”

