Report vaccinated people with Delta may be spreading the delta variant

















USA Today cited new evidence suggesting in some small number of cases the Delta Variant makes vaccinated people INFECTIOUS — they spread the disease if they become infected with Delta. That is according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky who finds it "worrisome." They originally posted the article with an NBC News citation but deleted it for some unknown reason.

The original USA TODAY article cited NBC News in the passage below, but that has been deleted. The USA Today article is still up but without the reference to NBC:

“NBC News, citing unnamed officials aware of the decision [on masking], reported it comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus,” the USA Today reported in a passage now deleted.

Online Athens [out of Athens, Georgia] reports the same information and it’s not deleted yet, but we archived it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend Tuesday afternoon that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and vaccination rates wane, according to media reports.

The guideline change comes a few days after Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief COVID-19 medical adviser, said the agency was re-examining mask recommendations for fully vaccinated Americans.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” he told CNN’s anchor Jake Tapper on Sunday.

The CDC is expected to announce the details of the revised guidelines at a 3 p.m. ET news conference.

NBC News, citing unnamed officials aware of the decision, said it comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The delta variant has ripped through unvaccinated communities in the U.S., which have accounted for almost all recent hospitalizations and deaths. Public health officials have said vaccines largely protect most vaccinated individuals from severe disease and death, but breakthrough cases are possible.

Walensky said CDC investigations have found that the amount of virus present in vaccinated people infected with Delta is similar to the levels found in unvaccinated people with Delta infections. That’s an indication that vaccinated people can easily transmit the virus – even if they’re less likely to get sick on the whole.

Months ago when variants started showing up and increasing, the government denied that was the case. It’s hard to believe them.

NBC News reported on the CDC guidance reversal on Monday.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates,” NBC News reported. “The agency is also recommending kids wear masks in schools this fall.”

“Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission,” the report continued. “Still, some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others.”

The surge in cases of the “Delta variant” has not had an accompanying drastic increase in mortality rates. The deaths per day are just under 300 in the United States. There are at least 69% of adult Americans who have gotten their first COVID vaccination shot. Another 100 million Americans had the virus and are mostly immune.

