COV is starting to disappear with Donald Trump out of office

CNN removed their COVID death clock and Andrew Cuomo said the numbers are going down and it’s time to open up. The miracle is coming and COVID will gradually fade away.

They can’t blame Joe Biden for the deaths, after all.

They have also gone from making it easy to test positive for COVID to a bit harder. You need two positive tests to show you have the illness.

See how that works? Donald Trump is out of office and the illness is going to become less important.

The number of cases and deaths will now plummet in all likelihood https://t.co/a2nHKUMaXG — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 21, 2021

And here’s Joe, not a bit worried about wearing a mask now that Donald Trump is out of office. He’s violating his own rule.

Does Joe Biden’s new executive order mandating masks on federal property not apply to Joe Biden while he’s on federal property? Because here he is at the Lincoln Memorial with no mask just hours after signing it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NpGcKyMriA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 21, 2021

