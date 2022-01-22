COV Porn: ‘Stealth Omicron’ Is Spreading in Europe

The next variant of concern is here. Stealth Omicron, aka BA.2, is outpacing other forms of the variant around the world. Scientists fear it is more transmissible, Forbes reports.

In a statement Friday, the UKHSA said it has designated BA.2 a “variant under investigation,” the agency told Forbes.

Just 53 samples of BA.2 have been identified in the U.K. by January 10, it said, stressing the numbers were currently very low.

While cases are low in the U.K., BA.2 accounts for nearly half (45%) of Danish Covid-19 cases, according to Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI), part of its ministry of health, a jump from just 20% in the last week of 2021.

Early analyses show no differences in hospitalizations compared to BA.1, the dominant omicron form, the SSI said, and added work was still underway to see if BA.2 was more infectious or affected vaccine efficacy.

Reports indicate BA.2 is also spreading in parts of France, India, and Norway.

While currently grouped under omicron, the genetic difference between BA.1 and BA.2 “is greater than the difference between the original variant and the alpha variant,” the SSI said. That doesn’t sound good. It could mean we’re not moving to endemic.

So, we don’t know how serious this can be. We don’t know anything yet.

While three sub-lineages of omicron have been described around the world—BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3—BA.1 account for almost all omicron cases. “However, in Denmark BA.2 is gaining ground,” the SSI warned, noting smaller increases in Britain, Norway, and Sweden.

Is anyone angry with the Chinese communists yet? How about the Democrats who covered for the CCP so they could blame Trump? Anyone bothered by that?

