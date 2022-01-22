Most Canadians Favor Forced Vaccinations or Prison for Unvaxxed

Twenty-seven percent of Canadians support putting unvaccinated people in jail for refusing vaccination. A total of two-thirds say they would support mandatory vaccinations for all residents over the age of five.

The poll by the Canadian firm Maru Public Opinion, shows a majority of Canadians have little sympathy for the unvaccinated.

Earlier this month, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told the media that provinces should consider a vaccine mandate for all, arguing such a measure would reduce pressure on the healthcare system.

According to the Maru Public Opinion poll, two-thirds of Canadians would back a forced mandatory vaccination for all residents above the age of five, a measure that goes well beyond Austria’s mandatory vaccine policy, which is aimed at adults over the age of 18.

Many Canadians are also supportive of various punitive measures to those who refuse the mandatory vaccine. Thirty-three percent supported banning people from renewing their driving licenses. Thirty-seven percent supported banning the unvaccinated from publicly funded hospitals and medical services. Twenty-seven percent would simply imprison the unvaxxed.

Our Western World has forgotten the importance of freedom, and the importance of our fellow citizens.

This month, the French-speaking province of Quebec announced it would be implementing a punitive measure toward the unvaccinated. Premier Francois Legault stated his government would introduce a significant tax on the unvaccinated.

This is despite the fact that the vaccinations fail to stop the spread of COVID.

Not to be outdone, authoritarian Democrats in the United States are right up there

We just had a poll of Democrats in the United States in which 59% of Democrats said they want unvaccinated people kept closeted in their homes.

Forty-five percent (45%) of Democrats favor the government forcing unvaccinated people into federal quarantine camps if they refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly half (48%) of Democrat voters think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or online or digital publications.

Twenty-nine percent (29%) of Democratic voters support forcibly removing children from the custody of unvaccinated parents.

55% of Democratic voters support fines and financial punishment for the unvaccinated.

Another 47% of Democrats favor a government tracking program for those who won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is madness, you know.

Related