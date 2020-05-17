COVID-19 thought police deep-sixes an esteemed epidemiologist

Big Tech is aggressively censoring alleged “misinformation” on all the social media outlets. They are really censoring everyone they disagree with. They want the virus to be worse than it is and are opposed to reopening the economy.

Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, former head of biostatistics, epidemiology, and research design at Rockefeller University, says YouTube removed a video of him talking about the virus which had racked up more than 1.3 million views, the NY Post reports.

You don’t have to agree with him, but you are entitled to hear his viewpoint.

HERD IMMUNITY

Wittkowski, 65, is strongly against the lockdown and he mocks social distancing, saying it only prolongs the virus’ existence. He is a big supporter of herd immunity.

Wittkowski, who holds two doctorates in computer science and medical biometry, believes the coronavirus should be allowed to achieve “herd immunity,” and that short of a vaccine the pandemic will only end after it has sufficiently spread through the population.

“With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity. About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected,” he says in the now-deleted video.

“I was just explaining what we had,” Wittkowski told The Post of the video, saying he had no idea why it was removed. The footage was produced by the British film company Journeyman Pictures.

“They don’t tell you. They just say it violates our community standards. There’s no explanation for what those standards are or what standards it violated.”

In articles and interviews across the web, he has likened COVID-19 to a “bad flu.” That made him a target.

“Anything that goes against [World Health Organization] recommendations would be a violation of our policy and so removal is another really important part of our policy,” CEO Susan Wojcicki told CNN.

The doctor has found a home at the American Institute for Economic Research, which is currently hosting the video online. Watch his video on the link.

Let the people hear his point of view and decide.

The video is engrossing and convincing. As I say, you decide.