COVID Surges in Immigration Detention Centers No Vaccine Strike Forces There



















Coronavirus cases are surging in crowded government detention centers, as the number of illegal immigrants being held in the facilities has nearly doubled in the past months.

More than 7,500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the centers between April and last week, the New York Times reported.

In that same time period, the number of people being detained rose from 14,000 to 26,000.

The rise in COVID-19 cases accounts for more than 40 percent of all cases reported in ICE facilities since the pandemic began.

Public health officials reported that few migrants are vaccinated, making the jammed centers’ facilities ripe for outbreaks of the deadly disease.

Dr. Carlos Franco-Paredes, an associate professor at the Colorado University School of Medicine, said there are a number of reasons for the rise in cases, including lax safety precautions, a lack of testing and the transporting of migrants between facilities.

Public health officials note that detainees are transported to the facilities by bus before they are tested, raising the likelihood that they expose others during the trip.

After inspecting a center in Aurora, Colorado, he saw staffers not wearing masks properly.

“There is minimal to no accountability regarding their protocols,” he said.

In addition, Sharon Dolovich, director of UCLA’s Covid Behind Bars Data Project said “You have people coming in and out of the facility, into communities where incomplete vaccination allows….variants to flourish, and then you bring them inside the facilities, and that variant will spread.”

“What you’re describing is the combination of insufficient vaccination plus the evolution of the virus, and that is really scary,” she said.

Just 20 percent of detainees coming through the facilities have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while in custody.

With all that, there seems to be no plans for Biden to send his “vaccine strike forces” anywhere near our wide-open Southern Border or those detention centers crammed with infected illegal aliens.

Apparently, those government busybodies will be too busy knocking on your door.

