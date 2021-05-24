Latin America Joins India in Surging COVID Deaths-Our Southern Border’s Still Wide Open



















Here’s a very important story you’d have to look pretty hard to find. COVID deaths and infections are surging in Latin America. Here are some chilling details.

More than 1 million people have died from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean as the pandemic worsens in the region. It now has the world’s highest per capita death rate.

During the past month, 31 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in the world have been in Latin America and the Caribbean. This in spite of the fact, these areas include less than 10 percent of the globe’s population.

On Saturday Reuters reported, that along with India, South America is the only area of the world where new infections are very much on the rise.

Do you remember how Biden responded to the deadly Indian outbreak? On April 30th of this year, the White House announced it would begin restricting travel from India to the United States. That major policy decision passed through the news cycles pretty quietly. One reason might have been there were no howling partisan pols and liberal news outlets accusing Joe of xenophobia and racism.

Those folks used up most all that propaganda when President Trump restricted travel from China; which happened to be ground zero of the pandemic.

Given Latin America is recording infections and deaths on a level relatively comparable to what we’ve seen in a nation half a world away, perhaps Biden, politically absolved from any race or ethnic-based criticism, will enforce the same kinds of prudent, common-sense constraints on our neighbors here in the Western Hemisphere.

Sure.

Or, at the very least, how about protecting the US from a potentially deadly surge by finally securing our southern border.

Related

















