Public health officials say protests more important than pandemic

Suddenly, public health officals, who demanded draconian lockdowns for months, say social justice protests [riots] are more important than the pandemic. Some now say it’s time to get out and protest racism, Politico reports. Virtue signaling trumps catching the disease.

Don’t get me wrong. If black people feel demeaned, that must be addressed, but the hypocrisy of this is mind-numbing.

“We should always evaluate the risks and benefits of efforts to control the virus,” Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, tweeted on Tuesday. “In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.”

“The injustice that’s evident to everyone right now needs to be addressed,” Abraar Karan, a Brigham and Women’s Hospital physician who’s exhorted coronavirus experts to amplify the protests’ anti-racist message, told me. “While I have voiced concerns that protests risk creating more outbreaks, the status quo wasn’t going to stop #covid19 either,” he wrote on Twitter this week.

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Tom Frieden, who loudly warned against efforts to rush reopening but is now supportive of mass protests.

They claim if we don’t fight inequality, we can’t fight COVID-19.

Huh???

DISORIENTING

They kept us isolated for months, many of us still can’t venture anywhere, get a haircut, or sit in a restaurant, but we can all go protest [riot] without social distancing.

Remember how they hounded Jews going to funerals for two very important rabbis in New York?

As Politico’s Dan Diamond writes, “many of those same public health experts—a group that tends to skew liberal—widely criticized activists who held largely outdoor protests against lockdowns in April and May, accusing demonstrators of posing a public health danger.”

Jeffrey Flier, the former dean of Harvard Medical School, says it finds the change of heart “disorienting.”

Yep!

Via Politico:

…many say the protests are worth the risk of a possible Covid-19 surge, including hundreds of public health workers who signed an open letter this week that sought to distinguish the new anti-racist protests “from the response to white protesters resisting stay-home orders.”

Those protests against stay-at-home orders “not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives,” according to the letter’s nearly 1,300 signatories. “Protests against systemic racism, which fosters the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on Black communities and also perpetuates police violence, must be supported.”

"Staying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19," the letter signers add. "However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission."

In other words, if it’s to virtue signal for a leftist cause, you can violate all of their strict rules. They are losing all credibility. And since when does marching for America exclude black people? It includes them most of all.

The left took a sympathetic person, George Floyd, and a rogue cop, and made it into — every cop is bad and all whites are racists. Speak for yourselves!