Covington Catholic School bus in fatal crash with wrong-way driver returning home from March for Life

A wrong-way driver died Saturday after slamming into a bus carrying Covington Catholic High School students who were returning home from the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., according to Fox News.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. in Campbell County, Ky., according to Fox 19 Cincinnati.

The charter bus driver was injured and went to the hospital, the station reported. The driver has since died.

A student suffered a bloody nose. A couple of adult chaperones suffered bumps and bruises.

Communications Director of the Diocese of Covington, Laura Keener, said: “This morning, a bus carrying students and chaperones home from the March for Life in Washington, D.C. was involved in an accident. EMT personnel and the Campbell County police have been at the scene and are handling the matter. Please join us in praying for everyone involved in this accident.”

Other than that, the children and chaperones appear to be okay, according to comments on the school’s Facebook page.

Nick Sandmann was at the event and said he would never miss an opportunity to March for Life. We don’t know if he was on the bus in question.

I will never pass on an opportunity to March for Life! pic.twitter.com/iU0ohmdcTJ — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 24, 2020