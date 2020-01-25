Key video clips of Saturday’s impeachment trial

President Trump’s legal team began the overview of their case against impeachment on Saturday and came out on the offense. It’s only a teaser of what is to come. They will come out in full force on Monday. Trump’s team explained today that Democrats do not trust the electorate to choose the President.

The Trump lawyers argued that Democrats interfered in the election by seeking to remove Trump from the 2020 ballot for doing “absolutely nothing wrong.”

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said Democrats have no case and are doing damage to democracy by trying to undermine the will of American voters. [They are attempting to overturn an election and cancel the next one out]

“For all their talk about election interference, they’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,” Cipollone said in his opening remarks to the Senate. “And we can’t allow that to happen.”

He continued, “It would violate the sacred trust that the American people have placed in you and have placed in them. The American people decide elections. They have one coming up in nine months.”

“They’re asking you to do something that no Senate has ever done and they’re asking you to do it with no evidence. And that’s wrong,” Cipollone said.

President Trump held aid back a number of times — to Afghanistan, South Korea, three Central American countries, Pakistan, and Lebanon. No one cared.

[Why are giving all this money to foreign countries, many of whom hate us?]

This is about policy concerns. The President sets foreign policy, not Lt. Col. Vindman [a man of questionable reputation].

The Democrat case is based on assumptions [thought crime]. Why did Democrats hide this testimony?

Schiff lied and said he didn’t know the whistleblower’s name. Of course, he does.

He said it again Saturday at a presser, calling any allegations he colluded with the whistleblower, “nonsense.”

“I don’t even know who the whistleblower is,” Schiff, D-Calif., said Saturday at a press conference.

Throughout his four-day rant fest, Schiff read the President’s mind. He has no case. He can never go into the particulars because he doesn’t have any evidence.

The Mueller report didn’t find collusion despite Schiff claiming he had evidence. Schiff based his case on inferences.

Attorney Jay Sekulow brought up the fact that disagreements over policy are not impeachable. He talked about the DOJ IG report on the warrants presented to the FISA court. The report enumerated systematic abuses by the FBI.

Pat Cipillone talked about the first-hand evidence — the transcript of the call.

Democrats said things are not true, he noted, such as the conversation about burden-sharing. The Democrats didn’t tell Americans that burden-sharing was discussed in the call. It was the purpose of the call.

Six key facts Democrats don’t tell you:

Rick Scott believes the Democrats were kneecapped today.

