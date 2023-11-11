Cowardly Administrators Allow Pro-Hamas Radicals to Terrorize Jews

Students for Justice in Palestine called the terror attack a “historic win” for the “Palestinian resistance.”

A Columbia professor called the Hamas massacre “awesome” and a “stunning victory.”

A Yale professor tweeted, “It’s been such an extraordinary day!” while calling Israel a “murderous, genocidal settler state.” A Chicago art professor posted a note reading, “Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement…. May they all rot in hell.”

A UC Davis professor tweeted, “Zionist journalists … have houses w addresses, kids in school,” adding “they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more.” There are, sadly, countless other examples.

At the University of Wisconsin Madison, a Jewish student needed an escort because the pro-Hamas radicals were screaming through megaphones, terrorizing people.

U of Penn was silent after the evil Hamas attack, so donors started pulling out, including Jon Huntsman’s Foundation. Suddenly, U of Penn developed a conscience.

Now MIT has joined the mob thanks to cowardly or pro-Hamas administrators. Protesters blocked Jewish students at MIT from entering class. The school told them to “enter campus from back entrances and not to stay in Hillel for fear of their physical safety.”

“Today, on the 9th of November, on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, which marked the beginning of the Holocaust, Jews at MIT were told to enter campus from back entrances and not to stay in Hillel for fear of their physical safety.”

You don’t have to like Jews to know this is evil and wrong.

This is the reality that MIT President wants to hide. A letter from Israeli & Jewish MIT students: To all students at MIT, Today, Jewish and Israeli MIT students were physically prevented from attending class by a hostile group of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel MIT students that… — Retsef Levi (@RetsefL) November 10, 2023

This isn’t free speech. Why aren’t we seeing expulsions?

SOUND ONJewish and Israeli @MIT students were physically prevented from attending class by a hostile group of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel MIT students that call themselves the CAA earlier today. Here some are chanting for “Intifada” (most are inside). pic.twitter.com/0nekmHwu1H — David Koplow (@David_Koplow) November 10, 2023

In Manhattan last night, Jews were told to shelter in place because of the violent radicals ‘protesting.’

This cannot be allowed to continue. We’re becoming a Hellhole.

