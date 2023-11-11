Elon Musk Stirs Up X: Woke Mind Virus Is Communism Rebranded

During an interview, Elon Musk was asked if he regretted becoming more political. He said, “Have I?” Musk added that he objects to the woke mind virus – it’s communism rebranded.

Lex Fridman: “Since purchasing X, you’ve become more political. Is there a part of you that regrets that?”

Elon Musk: “Have I? — I guess if you consider fighting the woke mind virus, which I consider to be a civilizational threat, to be political, then yes.”

The woke mind virus is a “civilizational threat.”

He also stirred up the beasts on X standing up for the Second Amendment, which we need more now than ever.

Amen. The Founding Fathers are looking better by the day. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2023

Also of interest, Elon Musk is making progress on AI. XAI is called GROK. Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!

It’s funny.

You can sign up to eventually gain access to try it out as they build it.

“So long and thanks for all the tasks”

Douglas Adams ftw https://t.co/X3OwOieb0g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2023

Related