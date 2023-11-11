Fascist Mobs March on the Day We Honor Soldiers Who Fought for Freedom

Today is Veterans Day, the day we honor our soldiers and show our gratitude for the sacrifice our military has made. It’s also the day that mobs are marching on Biden’s Delaware home to bully him into abandoning Israel.

Colin Rugg of Trending Politics shared the video of the pro-Hamas supporters.

BREAKING: Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters are reportedly marching towards President Joe Biden’s Delaware home as they accuse him of genocide. “President Biden, you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” the angry mob shouted. The protest lines up perfectly as Biden is… pic.twitter.com/QdJv7mzazp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2023

THE MEANING OF VETERANS DAY

Honoring soldiers was always part of American history, but the first “National Veterans Day” was observed on November 11, 1947. Originally, the date was Armistice Day in recognition of the day the Allied powers and Germany signed an armistice in 1918, officially ending World War I.

In 1945, Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, had the idea to expand it to veterans of World War II.

He spearheaded the first Veterans Day two years later in Birmingham, Alabama. They had a parade and other celebrations.

The celebrations spread across the patriotic United States, and in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill officially replacing Armistice Day with Veterans Day, proclaiming it a national holiday.

Ronald Reagan

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan invited Raymond Weeks to the White House and honored him with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Weeks was recognized as the “Father of Veterans Day.”

Reagan described Weeks as a man who “devoted his life to serving others, his community, the American veteran, and his nation.”

“So let us go forth from here, having learned the lessons of history, confident in the strength of our system, and anxious to pursue every avenue toward peace,” the president said. “And on this Veterans Day, we will remember and be firm in our commitment to peace, and those who died in defense of our freedom will not have died in vain.”

Weeks passed away in 1985 at the age of 76, but his work lives on, as Veterans Day has become a staple of American tradition.

THIS IS THE DAY THE COMMUNISTS AND FASCISTS SPREAD ANTI-SEMITISM AND MARCHED ON BIDEN’S HOME

So, this is just another day that radical fascist lunatics decided to march. Last night, they stormed Grand Central, trapping the police inside. They climbed poles in the city to tear down US flags. Coincidentally, the radicals did the same thing in London on the UK’s Remembrance Day.

I’m not saying it was planned. What I am saying is we’d better be ready to live up to the valor and love of country our military has shown. The commitment to freedom must be rekindled or we will leave this world a terrible place for our children and their children.

Hamas-loving America-haters tear down US flags on Lexington Ave in NYC on the eve of Veteran’s Day while NYPD just stands there watching. pic.twitter.com/Ir6G2Eit1g — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 11, 2023

Related