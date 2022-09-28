CRA Sues Mr. and Mrs. Zuckerberg for Possible 2020 Election Fraud

Mr. and Mrs. Zuckerberg Sued for 2020 Election Fraud

The Center for Renewing America (CRA) sued Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife, and three voting rights groups for improperly channeling roughly $500 million to influence the 2020 presidential election, Just the News reports.

According to Fox Business, CRA alleges, according to Fox Business, that the Zuckerbergs sent the money to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), and National Vote at Home Institute (NVAHI), which in turn moved the money to Democrat-leaning areas aiming to move competitive states into President Joe Biden’s column.

CRA TRIES TO DO WHAT BIDEN’S FEC REFUSED TO DO

According to CRA, former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe was Zuckerberg’s point man!

A House Republican investigation into CTCL’s use of the funds found that the vast majority of the so-called “Zuckerbucks” were spent on getting out to vote and voter registration efforts. Republican lawmakers have since moved to ban the use of private funds in elections, partly as a response to the controversy.

CRA told Fox Business, “[i]t is beyond disgraceful to imagine federal taxpayers subsidizing the partisan preferences of billionaires who easily could have given to a Democrat super PAC in 2020.”

CRA has asked the IRS to terminate the tax-exempt status of CTCL, CEIR, and NVAHI. They also want denial of any income tax deductions the Zuckerbergs made for their contributions.

Zuckerberg denies the CRA allegations and noted that the [Biden] FEC found the donations were apolitical.

Related