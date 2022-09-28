Nurse Fired for Asking to Report Child with Vax-Related Myocarditis to VAERS

By
M Dowling
-
1

Tawny Buettner was a nurse at Rady Children’s until she was fired. She says she was fired for asking about reporting vax-related myocarditis in a child who nearly died to VAERS.

HER STORY

“My name is Tawny… I’m a nurse, or at least I was at Rady Children’s in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. Until Nathan and his ‘misinformation pandemic [campaign]’ caused me to lose my job.”

“I took care of those children who came in with myocarditis after the vaccine. And I talked to the doctors… saying, ‘WHY aren’t we reporting these to VAERS? WHO is going to report these to VAERS?’ It was an unspoken thing that we were not allowed to talk about openly in the unit.”

“I am the face of your ‘misinformation campaign’ Nathan [Fletcher].”

“I am the one who lost my career in Pediatric Cardiovascular ICU care… I tested twice a week; I wore my PPE… because I love this community.”

She has a GiveSendGo page for victimized healthcare workers who were fired.

Watch:


TPM
TPM
4 seconds ago

Hospitals don’t want there kungflu bribes to stop.

0
Reply
