Who or What Killed the Nord Stream Pipeline?

Who has the best motive to blow up the Nord Stream pipeline and the capability to do it? Russia, Ukraine, Germany, China, environmentalists, or the Biden administration? Someone else?

We better hope the US didn’t do this. It is still possible the pipeline wasn’t sabotaged, but it’s more likely it was than not.

Oddly, a Polish politician and journalist tied to Hillary Clinton thanked the US for blowing it up, which could have just been him trolling. The politician Radek Sikorski, later tweeted, in Polish, “Damage to the Nordstream narrows Putin’s room for maneuver. If he wants to resume gas supplies to Europe, he will have to talk to the countries controlling the Brotherhood and Yamal gas pipelines.”

The US Navy has been active in the area of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. They had the means and opportunity, but there is no evidence they did it.

Russia, Ukraine, and Germany do not benefit from this destruction.

Russia loses all around with the pipeline destroyed. It weakens their bargaining position and they are struggling in their war in Ukraine.

Why would Germany do it? Germany can’t get fuel from Russia. It’s off the table.

Ukraine and Germany might not have the capability and wouldn’t dare do it without permission from the US.

Environmentalists don’t have the capability.

What about China? Does it help them? Perhaps but there’s no evidence this is something they’d do or were positioned to do without detection.

The US does have motives and could pull it off. It forces Europe to continue the fight and might even start the war the administration seems to want. However, they would greatly harm their allies with an act of terrorism. We have to believe they aren’t capable of this.

The New World Order crowd has said the only way they could get the change they want is with a catastrophic event. If Europe doesn’t have fuel, they freeze, go hungry, and prices soar; it would qualify as a catastrophic event.

The NY Times reported that in June, the CIA issued vague warnings of threats to the pipeline.

The C.I.A. issued a vague warning in June to a number of European nations, including Germany, that the two Nord Stream gas pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia could be targeted in forthcoming attacks, three senior officials familiar with the intelligence said on Tuesday.

The warning was not specific, the officials said, and they declined to say whether Russia itself was identified as a possible attacker. American officials said that while it appeared likely that the damage to the pipelines was the result of sabotage, they had reached no conclusion about who might have been responsible. Both pipelines suffered a sudden loss of pressure and released gas into the sea, European officials reported, and the chances that both suffered accidents nearly simultaneously seem low.

The German publication Der Spiegel was the first to report that the U.S. had provided what intelligence officials call “strategic warning” of a possible attack — a warning that came with no specifics about the likely time or place or manner of a potential strike.

The C.I.A. declined to comment on the warning.

We also have Victoria Nuland and Joe Biden claiming they could stop the pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.

.@UnderSecStateP Victoria Nuland: “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.” pic.twitter.com/hEGBrx6HJj — Department of State (@StateDept) January 27, 2022

Pres. Biden: “If Russia invades…then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.” Reporter: “But how will you do that, exactly, since…the project is in Germany’s control?” Biden: “I promise you, we will be able to do that.” https://t.co/uruQ4F4zM9 pic.twitter.com/4ksDaaU0YC — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2022

I have no idea who did it or if it was even deliberate, but we’d like to hear your opinions. We need to know the answer.

Related