Crazy Bernie’s top surrogates will abolish police and prisons — they’re RACIST!

The Daily Caller reports that Bernie is now embracing the goal of abolishing police and prisons. The anti-prison group he supports is designated a Palestinian Terrorist Organization by the U.S. State Department.

Sanders boasts of an endorsement from the revolutionary group, Dream Defenders, and the group’s co-director, Phillips Agnew, is a top Sanders surrogate, the Daily Caller reports.

The group runs phone banks for him.

“Police and prisons have no place in ‘justice.’ Police and prisons aren’t just racist but they work to enforce the separations of rich and poor,” Dream Defenders’ website states.

Bernie hates the United States and the fact that he is winning over the youth and other groups should terrify people.

Phillip Agnew engages in anti-Semitic positions elsewhere and leads Bernie rallies with the likes of Linda Sarsour and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

His signature cause is the abolition of private prisons.

We see what that mindset breeds in New York where gang members, murderers, bank robbers, child abusers, et al, are released without bail.

This coincides with Bernie’s desire to see the Boston Bomber vote, and all the abuse by his followers that he excuses.

HE SUPPORTS TROTSKYITES

Bernie featured the group in the next clip as they screamed to take over the banks. They are Trotskyites. The woman screaming is a Seattle city council member.

There is no Democratic Socialism, it’s socialism/communism. It’s not possible for democracy and socialism to coincide.

This lunatic, Bernie Sanders, is the current front runner of the Democrat/Socialist Party.

ALL HIS SUPPORTERS ARE COMMUNISTS

Bernie is a Marxist-Leninist and everyone he supports is a communist of some variety — everyone. He hasn’t even left 1965 yet.

I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Black scholars and educators who are fighting for justice and freedom for Black Americans. Together, we will work to end racism in all its forms and achieve racial and economic justice for all. https://t.co/QC2ZsI2OWu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 1, 2020

The struggle is his lunatic head:

The struggle for civil rights is the struggle of a lifetime. Our time to stand up and fight is now. That’s what this movement is about. pic.twitter.com/S1bYbUdoKW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 29, 2020