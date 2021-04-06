Crazy Cali decides who can attend high school sports









The California Department of Public Health released Tuesday, spectators at youth and high school sports games will be limited to only one adult per player, the Sacramento Bee reported.

They decided to let cheerleaders perform at games, although they originally said not to cheerleaders. On Tuesday, CDPH said cheerleaders, bands, scouts, and college recruiters will not be allowed to attend games.

Why? Why limit people by role? How does that protect people from the pandemic?

Fans will remain limited at one per student-athlete, which is a guideline and not a mandate with the keyword “should” in the CDPH wording.

If they don’t do it and are sued, then they are in trouble. Most will obey.

Most schools in Sacramento and Placer counties earlier this week gave each student four tickets to give to immediate family. Most area schools also had cheerleaders socially distanced on the sideline at last week’s games.

