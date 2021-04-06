Feds to force companies to report employees’ race, gender, and pay









Federal authorities are going to force companies to provide government reports listing employees by race, gender, and pay, Bloomberg reported. They will use it to push Marxist ‘equity.’

They will force it through under an Obama-era rule currently lying dormant.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which works to enforce federal civil rights laws against workplace discrimination, will probably start with companies of 100 or more employees.

Any pay gaps will likely be judged by race or gender, not merit or qualifications, or job requirements.

Donald Trump tried to scrap it but a lawsuit from the National Women’s Law Center and the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement prevented the move.

Courts made Obama’s rules into laws without a legislature ever voting on them.

In March 2019, Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, an Obama appointee, said the OMB lacked “good cause.”

Now, attorneys representing both employees and employers expect the pay equity data collection requirements to go back into effect, although it remains unclear when that would happen.

DISPARATE OUTCOMES NOT ALLOWED

It’s likely that Marxist disparate outcomes will be considered and forced on companies.

Companies with more than 100 employees are already required to report the numbers of their employees by job category, race, sex, and ethnicity, but they are not required to submit compensation data. Now they will be.

At the same time, the Biden administration is moving to crack down on companies it perceives as falling short in equity.

Under the Biden administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sharpened its focus on the “Environmental, Social, and Governance” (ESG) actions of publicly-traded companies, nebulous categories that one industry official said could lead to “politicizing the role of the corporation.”

The SEC is weighing expanding ESG disclosure requirements and forcing companies to publicly release data on the climate risks their investments pose as well as their workforce and board diversity.

Related